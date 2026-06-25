Development projects worth ₹100 crore were cleared during the Finance and Contracts Committee (FCC) meeting of the Municipal Corporation that concluded on Wednesday. Many projects were deliberated upon during the three sittings of the meeting over a period of around two weeks.

₹14-crore Buddha Nullah retaining wall from GT Road to Satsang Ghar Puli among approved works. (HT File)

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The meeting began on June 15 with 380 agenda items. The apex body of the corporation deliberated upon 80 items on June 15. The second sitting was conducted on Tuesday, where 108 items were discussed.The third sitting took place on Wednesday, during which up to 311 agenda items were deliberated upon. There won’t be another sitting for the remaining agenda items, as these will be carried over to the next meeting.

Among the approved projects is a ₹14-crore project for constructing a retaining wall around the Buddha Nullah from GT Road to Satsang Ghar Puli. Another main project, which was cleared on Wednesday, is a horticulture waste processing project worth ₹1.83 crore. The MC will organise the collection of horticulture waste from across the city, transport it and establish a processing facility where it will be turned into pellets. These pellets will be sold to factories as fuel. This will solve the issue of horticulture waste and also create a revenue stream for the civic body, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} A project to fix the malfunctioning tubewells was also approved. The F&CC has also cleared ambulances for dogs and cows to transport injured animals to the MC’s animal shelter in Haibowal. Many road and parks works were also cleared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A project to fix the malfunctioning tubewells was also approved. The F&CC has also cleared ambulances for dogs and cows to transport injured animals to the MC’s animal shelter in Haibowal. Many road and parks works were also cleared. {{/usCountry}}

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Amid concerns that the civic body has only ₹11 crore, MC commissioner Ojasvi Alankar said, “Not all projects are carried out through the funds in the account. Most of the works are done through schemes and grants. And we have enough of them to take care of the works that have been cleared.”