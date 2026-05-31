Ludhiana: 11-year-old boy dies, three of family injured as SUV hits motorcycle

An 11-year-old boy was killed and three members of his family were seriously injured after a car rammed into their motorcycle near Balion village in Samrala on Sunday.

The impact threw the victim, Harjot Singh onto the road, causing fatal injuries. He died on the spot. (HT Photo)

The injured include the boy’s father, mother and his nine-year-old brother. The family, residents of a village near Samrala, was on its way to the child’s maternal grandparents’ village during the summer vacation when the accident occurred, police said.

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The victim has been identified as Harjot Singh, while the inured are father Tarlochan Singh, mother Paramjit Kaur and the victim’s younger brother Jaskaran Singh.

According to police, the family was travelling on a motorcycle when they reached near Balion village around 11.30 am. A Hyundai Creta, which was reportedly parked on the roadside, entered the road abruptly and collided with the motorcycle.

The impact threw the child onto the road, causing fatal injuries. He died on the spot.

Personnel of the Sadak Suraksha Force (SSF) reached the spot and shifted the injured family members to the civil hospital in Samrala for treatment.

Witnesses said the driver of the Creta abandoned the vehicle at the scene and fled before police arrived.

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{{^usCountry}} Police officials said the vehicle has been taken into custody and a search has been launched to trace the driver. Further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officials said the vehicle has been taken into custody and a search has been launched to trace the driver. Further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

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The deceased was a Class V student and had been travelling with his family to spend the summer holidays at his maternal grandparents’ village.

An FIR has been registered against unknown persons in connection with the case and a probe is on, said police.