Ludhiana: 12-yr-old boy ends life

A 12-year-old boy allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Khera village in Ludhiana’s Machhiwara on Tuesday evening
The boy’s mother had committed suicide by consuming poison two years ago and his elder sister is mentally challenged. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 12:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 12-year-old boy allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Khera village in Machhiwara on Tuesday evening.

Police said they are probing the case from all angles and have sent the deceased’s body for post mortem.

The deceased’s father told police that he works as a mason and was at work when he received a call from his brother-in-law telling him that his son had committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan.

The boy’s family members said his mother had committed suicide two year ago by consuming poison as her elder daughter is mentally challenged and unwell. Following the death, the boy had to take responsibility for his elder sister.

Assistant superintendent of police Tarsem Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that they have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CRPC.

