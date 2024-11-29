Menu Explore
Ludhiana: 14-year-old alleges rape, neighbour held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 30, 2024 06:02 AM IST

The victim’s mother stated that when she returned home in the evening, she found her distressed daughter crying; on being asked, the girl informed that the accused barged in the house after finding her alone and raped her

The Division number 7 police have arrested a 35-year-old factory worker for reportedly raping a 14-year-old neighbour in Adarsh Nagar. The accused has been identified as Suresh. The FIR has been registered on the complaint of the mother of the victim.

Sub-inspector Harinderpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused was arrested and Sections 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were slapped. (HT Photo)
Sub-inspector Harinderpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused was arrested and Sections 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were slapped.

The complainant stated that she and the accused’s wife work in the same factory. On Thursday, the accused took a day off and preferred to stay home. The complainant stated that when she returned home in the evening, she found her distressed daughter crying. On being asked, the girl informed that the accused barged in the house after finding her alone and raped her. The accused also threatened her to keep mum before fleeing.

Sub-inspector Harinderpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused was arrested and Sections 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were slapped.

