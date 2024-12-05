Ludhiana: 15 mobile phones seized, 2 snatchers held

Four days after two bike-borne miscreants robbed a woman of her handbag containing cash, two mobile phones and some documents, the Division number police arrested two persons on Wednesday. The police recovered 15 mobile phones and a bike used in the crime from their possession. The accused in the custody of Division Number 8 police in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Saroj Paswan, alias Mewa, of Haibowal and Ajay of Ram Nagar.

Inspector Balwinder Kaur, SHO at the Division number 8 police station, said a woman, Bubly Rani, of Star Colony of Sirhind had filed a complaint on November 30. The woman stated that she came to Ghumar Mandi for shopping on November 30 when two bike-borne miscreants robbed her of her handbag.

The inspector stated that during investigation, the police identified the accused and arrested them on Wednesday. The police recovered 15 mobile phones, which they had snatched from the commuters, and a bike.

A case under Sections 304, 307 and 317 of the BNS has been lodged against the accused. More important information has been expected from the accused during questioning.