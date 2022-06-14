Ludhiana: 16 days on, 7 held for cow slaughter

Sixteen days after remains of cows were recovered from Sirhind Canal near Pawat Bridge, the Machhiwara police arrested seven men on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Latif, Sabir and Lal Hussain of Balio village, Samrala; Barkat Ali of Pawat village, Mohammad Hanif of Ratanheri village, Khanna; Akram of Ranva village, Machhiwara and Mohammad Irshad of Rahon, Nawanshehr. Police said that they used to slaughter cows and then sell the beef.

The locals had found remains of cows floating in the canal on May 27, following which police started investigation and divers recovered polythene bags containing cow remains.

Later, based on the complaint of Shiv Sena leader Raman Wadhera, a case under Section 295-A of IPC and Sections 5 and 8 of Punjab Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act was lodged against unidentified suspects at Machhiwara police station.

