Ludhiana: 17 quintals of suspected beef seized, 2 arrested

The Ludhiana police seized around 17 quintals of suspected beef from a pickup vehicle near Ladhowal on Friday night. Police officials said the consignment was being transported from Amritsar to Uttar Pradesh. Raids on to nab four others booked in connection with the case, say Cops. (HT File)

The accused — Vicky Kumar and Hussain, both residents of Saharanpur — were arrested from the vehicle carrying the meat. Police have also booked Mohammad Tasim of Ghaziabad, Kausar of Saharanpur, and Suhail and Sameer of Nasarake village in Amritsar in connection with the case. The FIR was registered at Ladhowal police station on the complaint of Gurpreet Singh, head of the Sanyukt Gau Raksha Dal.

According to ASI Major Singh, the investigating officer, police received information after members of a local NGO intercepted the pickup vehicle carrying the meat consignment. “The team recovered nearly 17 quintals of suspected beef packed in plastic bags inside the vehicle,” the ASI said.

“During interrogation, the arrested accused told police that they had been sent by their employer, identified as Kausar, to collect the vehicle from Amritsar and transport the consignment to Mohammad Tasim in Ghaziabad. They also disclosed the names of Suhail and Sameer, who supplied them meat from Amritsar.”

A case has been registered under Sections 299, 325 and 111(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Section 8 of the Punjab Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

After obtaining permission from a local court, the police disposed of the seized meat and sent its sample for testing. Raids are underway to arrest the remaining accused, officials said.