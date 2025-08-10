Ludhiana: 17-yr-old drowns while performing stunts in canal

A stunt in a canal near Gurdwara Sahib, under the jurisdiction of Dehlon police station, turned tragic on Friday when a 17-year-old boy drowned while swimming with his friends. The victim, identified as Sunny from Phullanwal, was swept away by the strong current and has been missing for over 30 hours. The search operation is still underway, and police have urged residents to avoid swimming or attempting stunts in canals, especially near strong currents. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the police, Sunny, a Class 12 student, had gone to the canal with five teenagers from his neighbourhood to bathe. Witnesses reported that the boys were performing stunts by jumping into the canal from the nearby railway bridge. All six leapt into the water at the same time. While the five minors managed to cling to the banks and escape, Sunny was nowhere to be seen.

“Sunny’s friends said they tried to look for him, but the water’s strong flow made it impossible,” said investigating officer ASI Karamjit Singh. “The police deployed divers today for an extensive search, but no trace of him has been found so far.”

Sunny was the second of three brothers and had gone to the spot with his friends on two bikes and an Activa scooter. Police have not disclosed details about the surviving boys due to their minor status.

The search operation is still underway, and police have urged residents to avoid swimming or attempting stunts in canals, especially near strong currents.