Ludhiana: 18-year-old shot in chest during clash

An 18-year-old youth sustained a gunshot injury to his chest during a violent clash between two rival groups at Malhotra Chowk in the Moti Nagar area late Tuesday night. The Moti Nagar police registered a case against ten accused. Victim’s condition stable after being admitted to PGI Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

The victim, Amit Kumar of Sherpur, was initially taken to the civil hospital before being referred to PGIMER Chandigarh, where his condition has been stated stable.

The accused have been identified as Raju of Deep Nagar, Sherpur; and Ehan, Tallu, and Lucky of Sherpur. Their six aides are yet to be identified.

The case was registered following the statement of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sulakhan Singh, of the PCR motorcycle squad, who was on patrolling duty in the area. According to the ASI Singh, he was alerted about a violent clash near Malhotra Chowk during the intervening night of February 25 and 26. Upon reaching the scene, he found Amit Kumar lying injured with a gunshot wound and rushed him to the hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Amit was standing near a factory with two aides, Bittu and Pradeep, when a group of assailants arrived and started hurling abuses at them. The accused initially fired two bullets in the air before pointing the gun at Amit and shooting him in the chest. Cops suspect that the altercation was triggered by a long-standing rivalry involving Bittu, with Amit becoming collateral damage in the attack.

A case has been registered under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 191(3) (rioting), and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 25 of the Arms Act. ASI Singh added that the accused are currently absconding and a manhunt is on for their arrest.