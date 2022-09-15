Ludhiana | 180 boxes of firecrackers seized from tinderbox market

City police on Tuesday night seized 180 boxes of firecrackers being stocked in a store located in the busy Namak Mandi area in the old city during a check.

Police officials said they have also arrested a firecracker trader in connection with the recoveries and booked him under sections 286, 336 and 9-B (2) of the Explosives Act for endangering the lives of people by stocking the explosives.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sanjay Kumar.

Giving out details, investigating officer Dharamvir Singh said the police on Tuesday evening received a tip-off that a trader was selling firecrackers in the open at Namak Mandi.

It was further learnt that the accused was not did not have a licence to sell or stock the firecrackers. Soon after receiving the information, the cops conducted a raid and nabbed the accused.

During the check, police found that the accused had accumulated a considerable stock of firecrackers at a store in Namak Mandi hidden under a tarpaulin.

Past reminder

Namak Mandi is located fairly close to Gur Mandi, the same neighbourhood that had witnessed one of the state’s most tragic fire incidents from the 1990s.

A few days before Diwali in the year 1991, a devastating fire led to the death of at least 60 persons — most of whom could not find an escape route after the blaze initially broke out.