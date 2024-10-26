Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: 180 national skill training institute trainees get certificates at 3rd convocation ceremony

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 26, 2024 09:49 PM IST

A welcome address was given by Pramendra Tilanthe, deputy director/principal of NSTI, Ludhiana; Jagdish Chand, assistant director at the Regional Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Punjab, delivered a keynote address, emphasising the significance of skill development

The National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) hosted its 3rd convocation ceremony, honouring over 180 trainees from the 2023-24 batch with certificates.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Gurmeet Singh, assistant director of NSTI Ludhiana. (iStock)
The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Gurmeet Singh, assistant director of NSTI Ludhiana. (iStock)

The event also recognised the top three performers of the All India Trade Test for Craft Instructors held in August. They were presented with trophies and citations.

A welcome address was given by Pramendra Tilanthe, deputy director/principal of NSTI. Jagdish Chand, assistant director at the Regional Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Punjab, delivered a keynote address, emphasising the significance of skill development.

Tarlochan Singh, president of the Association of Ludhiana Machine Tool Industry, was the chief guest. He congratulated the trainees and encouraged them to pursue excellence.

Subhash Chandra, regional director of the Regional Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in Himachal Pradesh, who was the guest of honour, shared a speech to motivate the trainees.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Gurmeet Singh, assistant director of NSTI Ludhiana.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //