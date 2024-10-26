Ludhiana: 180 national skill training institute trainees get certificates at 3rd convocation ceremony

The National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) hosted its 3rd convocation ceremony, honouring over 180 trainees from the 2023-24 batch with certificates. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Gurmeet Singh, assistant director of NSTI Ludhiana. (iStock)

The event also recognised the top three performers of the All India Trade Test for Craft Instructors held in August. They were presented with trophies and citations.

A welcome address was given by Pramendra Tilanthe, deputy director/principal of NSTI. Jagdish Chand, assistant director at the Regional Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Punjab, delivered a keynote address, emphasising the significance of skill development.

Tarlochan Singh, president of the Association of Ludhiana Machine Tool Industry, was the chief guest. He congratulated the trainees and encouraged them to pursue excellence.

Subhash Chandra, regional director of the Regional Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in Himachal Pradesh, who was the guest of honour, shared a speech to motivate the trainees.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Gurmeet Singh, assistant director of NSTI Ludhiana.