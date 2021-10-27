Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: 19-year-old held for raping toddler

The girl’s parents were at work when the accused allegedly took her to his room and raped her. The girl’s brother told the parents that the accused had taken her on the pretext of playing, when she came back, she was crying
Published on Oct 27, 2021 01:19 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Division Number 6 police have arrested a 19-year-old labourer for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl residing in his neighbourhood on Gill Road on Tuesday.

The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of the girl’s mother. The accused has been identified as Karan.

The complainant said she and her husband are factory workers. When they are at work, their six-year-old son and three-year-old daughter stay at home. On October 23, when she returned home, she found her daughter was crying. She also found some blood stains on her clothes.

On being asked, the toddler told her that Karan had come to the room and touched her. She was unable to give more details about the incident.

Her son said the accused had taken the girl to a vacant room in the labour quarters on the pretext of playing. When she came back, she was crying.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, Division Number 6 station house officer, said police received a complaint on Tuesday after the accused was arrested.

