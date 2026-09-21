Ludhiana: 2 arrested for using fake papers to secure bail for ‘snatcher’, 3 booked

The Division Number 5 police have arrested two men for allegedly submitting forged documents in court in an attempt to secure bail for Dharminder Singh, who is facing trial in a snatching case registered in 2021.

Police allege that the documents were forged and were submitted to deceive the court and facilitate his release on bail. (HT File)

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The FIR was registered on the directions of additional sessions judge Sumit Bhalla after the documents were produced before the court during proceedings related to Dharminder’s bail.

Police have booked three persons in the case — Abhishek, son of Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Durgapuri Waddi, Haibowal; Mani Raj of Urban Estate, Dugri Phase 2; and Dharminder Singh. Abhishek and Mani Raj have been arrested, while Dharminder is already facing trial in the earlier case.

According to inspector Amritpal Sharma, who is investigating the case, the two arrested men had produced the documents before the court in support of Dharminder’s bail application.

Police allege that the documents were forged and were submitted to deceive the court and facilitate his release on bail. The earlier snatching case against Dharminder was

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police station on February 3, 2021. He is currently facing trial in the case.

The accused have been booked under Sections 319(2) (cheating by personation), 318(4) (cheating), 336(2) (forgery), 337 (forgery of court records, government identity cards or public registers), 338 (forgery of valuable securities, wills, etc.), 340(1) (making a false document or electronic record through forgery), 339 (possession of a forged document or electronic record) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, besides Section 66-D of the Information Technology Act, which deals with cheating by personation using a computer resource or communication device.

Inspector Sharma said police expected to gather further information from the arrested men during questioning.