Ludhiana: 2 attack 31-yr-old man with pistol butt after gun misfires; cops seize weapon

A pistol misfired when two men allegedly tried to shoot a 31-year-old private firm employee during an altercation at Ludhiana’s Grain Market. The attackers then hit him with the butt of the weapon and fled, leaving the pistol behind. Shimlapuri police have booked the two accused and seized the weapon.

Sandy pulled out a pistol and tried to fire at him, but the weapon misfired. (HT File)

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The victim, Rajan Kumar of Chet Singh Nagar, told police that the accused, identified as Sandy and Mani, had arrived at the market to meet his friend Billa. Rajan was at the spot with Billa and two other friends, Neeraj and Jagga, when the altercation took place.

According to the FIR registered on Rajan’s complaint, Sandy asked him if he knew him. When Rajan replied that he did not, Sandy allegedly took offence and said he had recently come out on bail. An argument followed after Sandy allegedly abused him.

The complainant said Sandy then pulled out a pistol and tried to fire at him, but the weapon misfired. Sandy and Mani then allegedly attacked Rajan and repeatedly hit him on the head with the butt of the pistol and fled the spot.

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{{^usCountry}} ASI Vijay Kumar, the investigating officer, said, “We have seized the pistol and a hunt is on to nab the accused.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ASI Vijay Kumar, the investigating officer, said, “We have seized the pistol and a hunt is on to nab the accused.” {{/usCountry}}

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Rajan told police that he had no previous rivalry with either of the accused and claimed that the attack followed the brief argument at the market.

A case has been registered against Sandy and Mani under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.