Ludhiana: 2 brothers, aides run over rivals with car

A man from Kothe Sher Jang village in Jagraon suffered a fractured leg while his friend received minor injuries after two brothers and their accomplices ran them over with their car.

The accused have been identified as Gagan and his brother Monu, both residents of the same village as the victims, while two of their accomplices are yet to be identified.

The FIR has been registered based on the complaint of one Kuldeep Singh. He told police that he had and his friend Daljit Singh had got into a scuffle with the accused six months ago.

He added that on July 26, Daljit had come to his home. When Daljit was leaving, he noticed that the suspects were taking rounds outside his house on their car.

“ I suspected that they could harm Daljit, so I decided to accompany him to his home. We were on our way there, when they hit our scooter with their car. Then, run us over and fractured my leg, while Daljit suffered minor injuries. As I raised the alarm, they fled,” alleged Kuldeep.

Assistant sub-inspector Balraj Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been at Jagraon city police station.