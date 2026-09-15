Ludhiana: 2 brothers arrested with 1kg heroin, 41,000 drug money

Two suspected peddlers were arrested from Dhandra Road after police recovered 1.021 kg of heroin and ₹41,700 in cash allegedly earned through drug sales from their possession.

The accused in the custody of Anti-Narcotics Task Force in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

Siblings, Arvind Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, were arrested by the Ludhiana unit of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) on Monday.

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Naresh Kumar, ANTF in-charge, said ASI Manoj Kumar received a tip-off that the duo was waiting in the area to supply heroin. Acting on the information, a team conducted a raid and apprehended them.

During their search, 750 grams of heroin and ₹41,700 were recovered from Arvind, while another 271 grams of heroin was recovered from Akhilesh.

Kumar said the brothers had allegedly been involved in selling heroin for a considerable period and were receiving consignments from a person based in Amritsar.

Akhilesh is already facing 17 cases registered under the NDPS Act, attempt to murder and other serious provisions, while Arvind is facing six cases. Both have also served jail terms, Kumar said.

The accused were produced before a court and sent to police custody for further interrogation.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said they were probing the forward and backward linkages of the alleged drug network to identify other persons involved in supplying and distributing heroin. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said they were probing the forward and backward linkages of the alleged drug network to identify other persons involved in supplying and distributing heroin. {{/usCountry}}

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