Ludhiana: 2 cops land in vigilance net for taking bribe

The Vigilance Bureau on Friday arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a woman Punjab Home Guard (PHG) volunteer for taking bribe, while another ASI is yet to be arrested. All these cops were deputed at the bus stand police post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The arrested accused have been identified as ASI Tejinder Singh and PHG Jyoti, while ASI Nasib Singh is yet to be arrested.

A spokesperson of the State Vigilance Bureau (VB) said the bureau has registered a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act in Ludhiana against the accused. The action was taken following the complaint of Manjit of Kasandi village in Sonepat district, Haryana.

The spokesperson stated that Maniit filed a complaint on the Punjab Anti-Corruption Helpline and informed that he was arrested in a case lodged under Sections 420,467, 468, 471 and 120-B of IPC at the Division number 5 police station in 2019, Ludhiana. In this case, there are about 35 more co-accused.

In his complaint, Manjit said he had joined the army with a fake address and caste certificate. After getting bail from the court, the complainant approached ASI Tejinder Singh to submit a chargesheet in court, who took ₹20,000 in instalments from him in this regard.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complainant further submitted that on July 11, Jyoti called him and demanded ₹20,000 more to help him in this case but the deal was struck at ₹15,000. During the conversation, he recorded her call as evidence.

The complainant has added that on September 12, he met Jyoti who demanded ₹15,000 as a bribe but he refused. Thereafter, on the same day, ASI Tejinder Singh and ASI Nasib Singh had taken ₹500 each as bribe from him. The complaint made a video recording of this also.

The spokesperson said during the inquiry, the facts in the complaint were found to be true and the above-mentioned case has been registered against all the accused.