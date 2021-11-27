Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | 2 days after hit-and-run mishap, 21-yr-old woman succumbs
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | 2 days after hit-and-run mishap, 21-yr-old woman succumbs

The Ludhiana-based victim was crossing the road after alighting from a bus near Daba Cut at the National Highway when she was run down by a Baleno Car, which was coming from Jalandhar side; she succumbed two days after the hit-and-run mishap
The accused was pursuing masters in computer application from Regional Institute of Management and Technology (RIMT), Mandi Gobindgarh, in Ludhiana two days after the hit-and-run mishap. (Representative Image/iStock)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 02:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 21-year-old woman who fell victim to a hit-and-run accident on November 23 succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.

The victim, Simranpreet Kaur, was crossing the road after alighting from a bus near Daba Cut at the National Highway when she was run down by a Baleno Car, which was coming from Jalandhar side. The driver, Tajinder Singh of Kurukshetra, immediately fled from the spot. Onlookers rushed her to hospital, where she succumbed after two days.

Simranpreet was pursuing masters in computer application from Regional Institute of Management and Technology (RIMT), Mandi Gobindgarh.

An FIR was registered against Tajinder on the complaint of Jashandeep Singh of Sherpur Kalan, the victim’s brother.

Assistant sub-inspector Lakhbir Singh said the onlookers had jotted down the registration number of the vehicle and informed the police.

A case was registered under Sections 279 (reckless driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for his arrest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP