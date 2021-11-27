Ludhiana | 2 days after hit-and-run mishap, 21-yr-old woman succumbs

A 21-year-old woman who fell victim to a hit-and-run accident on November 23 succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.

The victim, Simranpreet Kaur, was crossing the road after alighting from a bus near Daba Cut at the National Highway when she was run down by a Baleno Car, which was coming from Jalandhar side. The driver, Tajinder Singh of Kurukshetra, immediately fled from the spot. Onlookers rushed her to hospital, where she succumbed after two days.

Simranpreet was pursuing masters in computer application from Regional Institute of Management and Technology (RIMT), Mandi Gobindgarh.

An FIR was registered against Tajinder on the complaint of Jashandeep Singh of Sherpur Kalan, the victim’s brother.

Assistant sub-inspector Lakhbir Singh said the onlookers had jotted down the registration number of the vehicle and informed the police.

A case was registered under Sections 279 (reckless driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for his arrest.