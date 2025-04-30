Ludhiana: 2 minor girls abducted on pretext of marriage, raped

Two minor girls were abducted and raped on the pretext of marriage in two separate cases in Ludhiana. While one of the accused has been nabbed by the police, another is on the run. In the second case, police booked a youngster for allegedly raping a 17-year-old on the pretext of marriage. The FIR has been lodged following the complaint of the mother of the minor girl. (File)

In the first case, police arrested an 18-year-old man for allegedly abducting and raping a 14-year-old girl. According to the police the accused befriended the minor girl and took her along to Khanna where he allegedly raped her. As the girl went missing the family informed the police. The police swung into action after which the accused returned to Ludhiana with the girl and got nabbed.

The arrested accused is a resident of Dhandra Enclave. The police have lodged an FIR against him under Sections 65 (1) (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the complaint of the girl’s father.

ASI John Peter, investigating officer from Sadar police station said the accused earlier was a neighbour of the complainant. About one month ago, he shifted to Dhandra Enclave, at Dhandra road. The accused is a school dropout and works as a labourer, he added.

In the second case, police booked a youngster for allegedly raping a 17-year-old on the pretext of marriage. The FIR has been lodged following the complaint of the mother of the minor girl.

The woman alleged that the accused befriended her minor daughter and raped her on the pretext of marriage. Later on, he refused to marry her and also threatened her.

ASI Dinesh Kumar, investigating officer from Division Number 7 police station said that the police have lodged an FIR against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.