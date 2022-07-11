Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: 2 road cave-ins reported from city

Following heavy rains on Saturday, road cave-in incidents were reported from the Vishwakarma Chowk Road and Chander Nagar areas in Ludhiana
The portion of the road which caved in at Vishwakarma Chowk in Ludhiana. (Harvinder SIngh/HT)
Updated on Jul 11, 2022 12:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Following heavy rains on Saturday, road cave-in incidents were reported from the Vishwakarma Chowk Road and Chander Nagar areas in the city.

The work to fill the 10-feet deep crater in Chander Nagar is in progress. Area councillor Baljinder Singh Sandhu said the cave in had occurred due to a leakage in the sewerage pipe laid recently. He added that there was no untoward incident.

Sandhu said that he has lodged the complaint with MC officials and demanded a probe into the matter.

