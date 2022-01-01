Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | 2 women among 3 held with 15kg cannabis
Ludhiana | 2 women among 3 held with 15kg cannabis

Three persons, including two women, were arrested with 15kg cannabis near the railway tracks in Ludhiana; they had smuggled in the contraband from Bihar
The accused told the Ludhiana police that they had smuggled in the contraband from Bihar. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 03:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Three persons, including two women, were arrested with 15kg cannabis on Friday.

The accused – Vinod Giri, Suganti Devi and Lalti Kunwar of Siwan, Bihar – were arrested near Gurudwara Dukhniwaran. while they were walking along railway tracks under the bridge. The accused confessed to smuggling in the contraband from Bihar.

A case under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against the accused.

2 held with 1.7kg heroin

Two persons, including a woman, were arrested with 1.7kg heroin on Friday

The accused – Gurjit Singh alias Jeeta, 24, of Mallewal village, and Amarjit Kaur, 60, of Malakpur Colony near Nurpur Bet – were arrested from Kaur’s house following a tip-off, while their accomplice, Baljit Singh, of Mallakpur village is on the run.

Inspector Harbans Singh, special task force in-charge, Ludhiana Range, said the three accused were about to supply drugs on a motorcycle when they were arrested. Apart from the heroin, the police have seized the accused persons’ mobile phone, an electronic weighing machine and some empty pouches.

Six cases of drug peddling have been registered against the accused at different police stations. A case under Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused in SAS Nagar.

