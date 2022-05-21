Ludhiana: 2 women posing as house helps steal 20k, gold jewellery from house

Two women posing as domestic helps decamped with ₹20,000 and 100-gram gold jewellery from a house on Rani Jhansi Road, Civil Lines.

The complainant, Parveen Arora, 51, told police that the two women had come to her house on May 4 seeking work as house helps. As Arora had told her neighbours that she was looking for a domestic help, she let them in assuming that they were sent by them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arora said that one of them had asked for a glass of water and when she went inside the kitchen to get it, they entered her dressing room and stole the jewellery and cash. The women then left the house saying that they will return the next day. After Arora found the valuables missing, she lodged a complaint.

Head constable Mohan Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the unidentified women at Division Number 8 police station on Thursday.

The accused were captured on CCTV cameras installed outside the house and police are trying to identify them.

On March 24, two women, posing as domestic helps, had stolen cash and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees from a house in Atam Nagar area of Model Town. A case had been registered.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}