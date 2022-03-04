Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | 24-year-old booked for sending sexually explicit photos to friend’s mother

The accused from Ludhiana had also morphed her face in a sexually explicit photograph, and threatened to circulate the photograph, if she refused to establish a relationship with him
A 24-year-old Ludhiana man was booked for sending obscene messages and sexually explicit photos to his friend’s mother. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Updated on Mar 04, 2022 01:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 24-year-old man was booked for sending obscene messages and photos to his friend’s mother on Thursday.

The 44-year-old complainant, who had told the police that she had been receiving messages from unidentified numbers, was shocked to find out that the sender was her son’s friend, who visited her house regularly.

The accused had also morphed her face in a sexually explicit photograph, and threatened to circulate the photograph, if she refused to establish a relationship with him.

A case was registered under Section 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Information and Technology Act.

