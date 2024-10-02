Ludhiana: 26 swine flu infections logged in dist so far, docs flag early uptick

With the district reporting 26 swine flu cases so far this year, the health officials have flagged an early uptick for the disease. No deaths have been reported yet due to the disease, says district epidemiologist Dr Ramanpreet Kaur. (HT File)

“Last year, the district logged 33 cases. However, they started surfacing with the onset of winter. This year, the cases started as early as July, which is something not usually seen,” said district epidemiologist Dr Ramanpreet Kaur.

Kaur says that given the 26 cases recorded already in early October, the total tally this year may be higher.

She added while there has not been any deaths due to the disease this year, two of the cases are active.

Symptoms for swine flu, caused by the H1N1 virus, are mostly common with the common flu. It virus is contagious and spreads through air.

“Fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue, diarrhoea and difficulty in breathing are some of the main symptoms that develop in patients with swine flu,” Kaur said.

She advised those with such symptoms to see a doctor at earliest. The doctors advised the same precautions as Covid-19.

“Cover your mouth when coughing and sneezing, wash your hands with soap before and after touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, avoid crowded places and stay away from those showing symptoms,” she said.

Kaur cautioned against taking any medicines without consulting a doctor.