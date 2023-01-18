Ludhiana: 27 dyeing units caught dumping untreated waste in MC sewer lines

As many as 27 dyeing units were caught dumping untreated industrial waste in the municipal corporation’s (MC) sewer lines during an inspection conducted by a joint committee of different departments formed under Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project.

These units are situated in the areas falling under zone A of MC of Bahadurke road, Shivpuri, near Jalandhar bypass among other areas.

The matter was discussed during the meeting held to monitor the progress under the ₹650 crore project to clean Buddha nullah at MC zone A on Wednesday. MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal chaired the meeting and recommended strict action against the dyeing units.

While MC officials were directed to snap the sewer connections of dyeing units, Punjab pollution control board (PPCB) officials were directed to impose penalties and seal the respective units.

MC additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, officials of Punjab water supply and sewerage board (PWSSB), PPCB, Punjab state power corporation limited (PSPCL), among other participated in the meeting.

After the authorities witnessed untreated waste of dyeing industry getting into the sewer treatment plants (STP) of MC last month, a joint committee including the officials of MC, PPCB, PWSSB and representatives of dyeing industry was formed to conduct inspections at the dyeing units. A representative of the contractor company hired under the project is also part of the committee.

The civic body officials stated that as of now inspections have been conducted in the areas falling under zone A of MC and the joint committee will soon be conducting inspections in areas falling under zone B, C and D.