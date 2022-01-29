Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: 28-year-old ends life, blames uncle, aunt for pushing him to the edge

Ludhiana police have registered a case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against the uncle and aunt. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 01:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 28-year-old man allegedly ended his life by consuming poison in Khanpur village of Dehlon.

In a video message, purportedly recorded before he took the extreme step, the victim held his uncle and aunt responsible for driving him over the edge. He said that his uncle and aunt did not want him to get married, and were deliberately declining all prospective matches suggested by their relatives.

The victim’s father, who is the complainant in the case, said that his elder brother does not have any children, so he asked the victim to live with them.

The victim had been staying with them and helping them in farming and rearing cattle for the past four years.

The complainant alleged that the behaviour of his brother and wife towards his son changed as soon as he started living with them. They used to constantly ill-treat them and were also delaying his marriage, which had pushed him into depression, the complainant added.

On January 26, the victim left home and parked his bike on the road, rang up one of his friends and asked him to take his bike to his aunt’s house, and then consumed poison. Some passersby rushed him to the hospital, where he died on Thursday during treatment.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Subhash Chand, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

The uncle has been arrested, but the aunt is on the run.

