Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 3 arrested with 50 cartons of illicit liquor
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: 3 arrested with 50 cartons of illicit liquor

Ludhiana police have also seized the three cars being used by the accused for smuggling illicit liquor
A team of Ludhiana police conducted the raid following a tip-off and arrested the three accused with the illicit liquor. (HT File)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 01:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In a drive launched in view of the state assembly elections, a team of the CIA Staff-1 of Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested three persons with 50 cartons of illicit liquor. The team also seized three cars in which the illicit liquor was being smuggled.

The accused have been identified as Sukhdeep Singh alias Deepa, 24, of New Janta Nagar, Nikhil Bagga alias Hunny, 21, of Janta Nagar, and Paramjit Singh alias Taj, 24, of Maha Singh Nagar. Their accomplice, Jaspreet Singh alias Sahil of Guru Nanak Nagar, is yet to be arrested.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Buta Singh said they received a tip-off that the accused Jaspreet Singh, along with his three accomplices, was smuggling liquor from Chandigarh and going to drop it at Suman Nagar on Jaspal Bangar Road.

Following the information, a police team conducted a raid at the spot and nabbed the three accused with the illicit liquor.

During questioning, it was found that the accused Sukhdeep works as CNC operator in a factory in Phillaur while Nikhil Bagga is an accountant and Paramjit works as recovery agent for a finance company.

RELATED STORIES

A case under Sections 61/1/14 of the Excise Act was registered against the accused at Sahnewal police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Bihar Bandh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP