Ludhiana: 3 held in road rage murder case; heroin, firearms recovered

The Ludhiana police commissionerate on Wednesday arrested three persons of a group allegedly involved in the murder of 39-year-old photographer and Raminder Singh, alias Harminder, within 24 hours of the incident, and recovered two firearms, six live cartridges, 1.5 kg heroin and suspected drug money from them.

Additional commissioner of police Rupinder Singh during a media conference in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT photo)

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The arrested accused have been identified as Manoj Kumar of Bihari Colony, Tajpur Road, Rishi Kumar, alias Rishu of Adarsh Nagar, and Harmanjot Singh, alias Harman of Tajpur Road.

Police said the key accused, identified as Chetan, and several others involved in the incident are still absconding.

Additional commissioner of police Rupinder Singh, while addressing the media on Wednesday, said, “The arrests followed sustained investigation and questioning of the suspects. Raids are on to apprehend Chetan and the other accused.”

Raminder was shot dead during a road altercation near Ludhiana Railway Station during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. He was with his friends and returning home after attending a birthday celebration when a two-wheeler accompanying their group allegedly brushed against a Hyundai Creta near JMD Mall. The occupants of the two vehicles allegedly argued before leaving the spot.

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, the dispute resurfaced near the Clock Tower on Railway Station Road, where occupants of the Creta allegedly brought their vehicle alongside the Brezza in which Raminder was travelling and opened fire at the car. Raminder, who was sitting in the rear seat, sustained a bullet injury to his neck and died on the spot. His friend Sanjeev Kumar suffered a gunshot wound to his hand and is critical. After the firing, the accused allegedly fled in different vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, the dispute resurfaced near the Clock Tower on Railway Station Road, where occupants of the Creta allegedly brought their vehicle alongside the Brezza in which Raminder was travelling and opened fire at the car. Raminder, who was sitting in the rear seat, sustained a bullet injury to his neck and died on the spot. His friend Sanjeev Kumar suffered a gunshot wound to his hand and is critical. After the firing, the accused allegedly fled in different vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

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Drug, arms recovery

Police said Manoj had rented a room on Tajpur Road where the contraband and weapons were kept. The recovery included two firearms, six live cartridges, 1.5 kg heroin and a substantial amount of suspected drug money.

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A separate case under Sections 21C, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Division No. 7 police station following the recovery of the heroin. Police are investigating the source of the narcotics and the alleged network involved in its distribution.

Singh said the arrested accused had criminal backgrounds and their previous activities and links were also being examined.