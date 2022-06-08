Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | 3 held with 1kg opium

Acting on a tip off, the accused were arrested with opium from Sua Road near Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College in Ludhiana
Three people were arrested with 1kg opium in Ludhiana. (Representative Image/GT File)
Published on Jun 08, 2022 02:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Three people were arrested with 1kg opium on Tuesday.

The arrested accused are Davinder Kumar, 48, of Tilak Nagar, Vicky Gupta, 38, and Jasvir Singh, 27, of Ayali Khurd village.

Inspector Beant Juneja, Crime Investigation Agency (CIA, Staff -2) in-charge, said, “Acting on a tip off, the accused were arrested from Sua Road near Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College. Kumar owns a flour mill, while Gupta is a trader. The accused are addicted to drugs and were peddling the narcotics to fund their habit.”

“The accused named one Lal Singh of Ayali Khurd village as their supplier. A case has been registered against him as well,” he added.

A case has been registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the accused at the Sadar police station .

