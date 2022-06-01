Ludhiana: 3 held with 2.1kg opium, 432g heroin in separate cases

Three men were arrested with 2.1kg opium and 432g heroin in separate cases on Tuesday.

In the first case, Guddu Lal Gurjar, 32, of Rajasthan, was arrested with 1kg opium near Mandiala Kalan village near the Kot police post where cops had setup a checkpoint.

Sub-inspector Amritpal Singh, Sadar Khanna station house officer, said, “The accused, who was coming from Mandiala, was stopped for checking. When frisked, opium was recovered from him,” he said, adding that the accused had been peddling drugs for a long time. Earlier, he was only active in Rajasthan, but had recently forayed into Punjab as well.

In the second case, the anti-narcotic wing of the Ludhiana commissionerate arrested one Baldev Singh of Pratap Singh Wala area with 1.1kg opium. Inspector Satwant Singh said the accused was arrested from Ayali Khurd area on the basis of a tip-off.

In the third case, the Ludhiana Range special task force (STF) arrested Rohit, 27,of Peeru Banda, near International Public School in Sandhu Nagar. Police recovered 432g heroin from him and impounded his car.

STF in-charge inspector Harbans Singh said, “Acting on a tip-off, we stopped the accused, who was travelling from Peeru Banda Mohalla to Sandhu Nagar in a Hyundai Verna to supply heroin.”

“The accused is unemployed, and started peddling drugs to make easy money,” he said.

A case was registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in all three cases.

Addict forges wife’s signature, sells scooter to buy drugs, booked

Ludhiana Addicted to drugs, a man allegedly forged his wife’s signature and sold her scooter to fund his habit. A case was registered against him on Tuesday, around four months after his wife lodged a complaint.

The complainant, Harjit Kaur, 34, of Basant Nagar, said she had married the accused, Rajvir Singh of Khanna Road, Samrala, on February 16, 2009. “My husband, a drug addict, used to harass me for money. Therefore, I had been living separately for the past two years. In the meantime, my husband sold my scooter after forging my signatures.”

Assistant sub-inspector Sukhpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said, “The complainant’s parents had gifted her the scooter. While the complainant moved out, she left the scooter at her husband’s house.Whenever she would ask him to return the two-wheeler, he would put her off on one pretext or the other.Later, he confessed that he had sold the scooter. During the probe, we found that the accused had forged his wife’s signature.”

An FIR under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery for valuable security, will ), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.