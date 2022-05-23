Ludhiana: 3 held with drugs in 2 separate cases

The CIA staff -2 of Ludhiana police arrested three men with drugs in two separate cases.

Two men were arrested with six-gram crystal methamphetamine. The accused have been identified as Harjit Singh alias Honey, 30, of Ishar Nagar and Vishal alias Yodha, 25, of Dakoha village, Gurdaspur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge of CIA staff-2, said the duo was arrested from a checkpoint at Mohalla Ishar Nagar, near Sidhwan Canal Bridge. Juneja said that Harjit is already facing trial in three cases of drug peddling.

Police also arrested a resident of Mohalla New Guru Nanak Nagar, Jamalpur, with 10-gram heroin. The accused has been identified as Gagan Chaudhary, 29. He was arrested from Sarpanch Colony Road. Drugs cases have been registered against all three of them.