Ludhiana | 3 lives snuffed out in road mishaps

Three people, including an unidentified person, were killed in separate road mishaps on Thursday.

In the first case, a 38-year-old scooterist was killed after an unidentified car hit his two-wheeler near the Grain Market in Sahnewal. His 60-year-old mother, who was accompanying him, also suffered injuries in the accident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complainant, Amarjit Kaur, said she and her son, Bhagwant Singh of Doraha, were returning from Kohara, when an unidentified car rammed into their scooter. Both of them were rushed to the hospital by onlookers, where her son succumbed to his injuries.

Assistant sub-inspector Sadhu Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case has been registered under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence), and 427 (damages) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the unidentified driver. Police are scanning CCTVs installed in the area to identify the vehicle.

21-year-old killed in hit and run

In the second case, a 21-year-old man was killed, while his friend suffered injuries after a speeding car hit their scooter on Hambran road near Ram Sharnam Congregation Centre.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim,Arjun of Mahavir Jain Colony, Waddi Haibowal, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The complainant, Amit Kumar, 32, of Mahavir Jain Colony, who was with the victim, said they were hit by a white-coloured car, after which they fell on the road. A case has been registered at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) station.

Pedestrian mowed down by car

In the third case, a speeding car mowing down an unidentified person and then hit a wall.

After a tyre burst, the driver fled, leaving his Bolero on the spot. The car has been impounded and a case registered against the unidentified driver.

A case was registered on the complaint of a tea stall owner, Kamal Kumar of Shiv Chowk. Kumar said when he came to his vend behind Mohandai Oswal Hospital, he saw the crashed Bolero and a man lying dead near the wall.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Head constable Kuldeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case has been registered against the unidentified driver, and the Regional Transport Authority has been contacted to know the name of the owner of the vehicle.