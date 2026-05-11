Ludhiana: 3 men robbing youth caught by passersby

A 21-year-old man was allegedly attacked and robbed by four armed snatchers on Daba Road on Saturday night when he, along with two friends, had gone to meet an acquaintance. While two of his friends managed to escape, the victim was assaulted and robbed of his mobile phone and cash before local residents and passersby helped overpower three of the accused.

Division number 6 police station registered a case under Sections 304 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

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The Division number 6 police station registered an FIR against Gurpreet Singh of Vishkarma Colony, Shankar of Jain Colony, Prakash Bahadur of Dholewal and one unidentified accomplice. Gurpreet, Shankar and Prakash have been arrested while raids are underway to nab the fourth accused, officials said.

According to complainant Aditya, 21, a resident of Jagtar Nagar, he along with his friends Jatin Pawar and Sandeep Singh had gone to Daba Road to meet a friend when the accused on a bike and a scooter intercepted them.

The victim stated that the assailants, armed with sharp and blunt weapons, chased them and blocked their way. Frightened by the weapons, his two friends fled from the spot, leaving him behind.

Aditya alleged that the accused attacked him with a weapon before snatching his mobile phone and wallet containing ₹4,200 in cash. However, before the accused could escape, the victim and local residents managed to catch three of them and handed them over to the police. One suspect succeeded in fleeing the scene.

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{{^usCountry}} Inspector Gurshinder Kaur, station house officer (SHO) of the Division number 6 police station, said Sections 304 (snatching) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita were slapped on the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inspector Gurshinder Kaur, station house officer (SHO) of the Division number 6 police station, said Sections 304 (snatching) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita were slapped on the accused. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The SHO added that the police were conducting raids to arrest the absconding accused and were also verifying the criminal background of those arrested. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SHO added that the police were conducting raids to arrest the absconding accused and were also verifying the criminal background of those arrested. {{/usCountry}}

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