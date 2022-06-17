Ludhiana | 31 new Covid cases take active count past 100
As many as 31 fresh Covid cases were detected in Ludhiana on Friday, making it the highest single-day count in about four months. One patient also died of the virus on the day.
The active case count has also crossed the 100-mark after 117 days.
The district had previously seen such a high count of daily infections on February 12 when 32 cases were reported.
The latest casualty is a 79-year-old male from Raikot. He was suffering from cancer and died during treatment.
According to the health departmen, majority of the cases are from urban areas of the city, particularly Model Town, Dugri, BRS Nagar, Rishi Nagar, Civil Lines and other densely populated areas.
Many of these patients are showing influenza-like symptoms, say officials. The severity of the virus, however, is low and majority of the patients are in home isolation.
At present, there are 113 active cases in the district of which, 110 are under home isolation and three are undergoing treatment at a private facility. It was on February 22 that the city had witnessed 113 active cases.
“Though we have not received any genome sequencing report as yet, gauging from the symptoms, the present surge could be attributed to the Omicron variant,” said civil surgeon Dr SP Singh.
Health officials have issued an order to all health staff in private and government hospitals to remain on high alert.
Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh appealed to the public to wear masks in public places, buses, schools, cinema halls, etc to curtail the spread of infection. He also urged residents to avoid going out without wearing masks and avoid large gatherings. “We urge residents to get themselves vaccinated to avoid severe infection,” said the civil surgeon.
Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,094 Covid infections, out of which 1, 07,698 patients have recovered and 2,283 have succumbed to the virus.
