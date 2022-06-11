Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | 32-year-old held with intoxicant pills and syrups

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge, Ludhiana STF, said the team stopped the accused, who was driving a bike, for checking. When frisked, the team recovered 490 intoxicating pills and 21 syrup bottles from his backpack
The accused— Sandeep Singh Sunny, 32, of Shimlapuri, Ludhiana— confessed that he procured the syrup and pills from Murthal, Haryana (HT FILE)
Updated on Jun 11, 2022 12:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The district unit of special task force (STF) on Friday during a special checking, arrested a man from Gill road, and recovered 490 intoxicating pills and 21 syrup bottles from his backpack.

The accused— Sandeep Singh Sunny, 32, of Shimlapuri— confessed that he procured the syrup and pills from Murthal, Haryana.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge, Ludhiana STF, said the team stopped the accused, who was driving a bike, for checking. When frisked, the team recovered the contraband, which the accused was on his way to sell.

350 gm opium recovered

The Division number 4 police, during a special checking near Buddha Nullah Chowk, arrested a man with 350 gm opium on Thursday.

The accused— Parminder Singh alias Lovely of Boparai Kalan village of Jagraon— confessed that he used to procure opium through truck drivers from other states, and sell it further. He indulged in drug peddling two months’ ago to make some easy money.:

RELATED STORIES

Khanna police recover cache of duplicate products, 2 held

Ludhiana The police have recovered a cache of substandard products, most of which are consumable, being sold as branded, and arrested two accused— Ganesh of Doraha village and Vicky of Deep Nagar of Gurthali, Doraha.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ravi Kumar said the police have recovered 657 packets of salt, 47 wrappers, 121 litres of mustards oil, 80 empty bottles, 121 stickers of Patanjali oil, 800 toilet cleaner bottles (filled), and 182 empty bottles besides one packing machine.

Kumar added a case has been registered under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, Section 103 and 104 of Trade Marks Act, 1999 at Doraha police station.

Earlier, the Moti Nagar police had on Tuesday arrested four grocers from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony for selling sub-standard salt under the packaging of a reputed brand.

