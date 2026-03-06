Ludhiana: 354 power theft cases detected in 1.5 years, ₹1.4 crore imposed

The enforcement wing of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has intensified its crackdown on electricity theft across Ludhiana, detecting 354 such cases during inspections of 19,627 consumer accounts from September 2, 2024 to February 26 this year, officials said. PSPCL officials checking consumer meter reading on his Electricity meter in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The errants have been imposed with ₹1.4 crore as fine, out of which ₹91.04 lakh has been recovered, they said. Meter bypassing, illegal hooking from overhead lines, meter tampering and drawing power beyond sanctioned load are among the faults which surfaced during the drive. Such practices not only lead to revenue loss but also create technical stress on transformers and distribution feeders.

In February, PSPCL teams carried out seven raids during which 16 violations were detected and penalties amounting to around ₹10 lakh were imposed. Out of this, ₹3.60 lakh has been recovered so far.

Officials said such raids are generally conducted after analysing consumption data and identifying areas where electricity usage appears inconsistent with meter readings.

On Wednesday, electricity connections in Aggar Nagar and Haibowal, two densely populated areas of Ludhiana, were inspected and four power theft cases and one of unauthorised use of electricity (UUE) were detected. Officials said the tentative penalty amount in these cases has been assessed at around ₹1.40 lakh.

Teams examined service cables, electricity meters and connected loads at several premises during the operation. In cases where violations were detected, immediate action was initiated in accordance with electricity regulations.

Officials said the illegal power usage not only causes financial losses to the utility but also disrupts load balancing on feeders, often resulting in frequent tripping, voltage fluctuations, and damage to electrical equipment.

Officials said enforcement operations will continue in the coming weeks as part of PSPCL’s broader strategy to reduce technical and commercial losses.

With electricity demand expected to rise during the summer months and the agricultural pumping season, the utility is strengthening both network monitoring and enforcement activities to ensure a reliable supply for legitimate consumers.

Ramesh Kaushal, superintending engineer, PSPCL’s enforcement wing, strict action is being taken against those found violating rules. “Consumers are advised to avoid illegal practices,” he said.