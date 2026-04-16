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Ludhiana: 4 months after earlier arrest Congress leader Indi booked for allegedly assaulting labourers

Indi, through his counsel Vijay Mahendru, has moved an application for anticipatory bail in connection with the fresh case

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 07:38 am IST
By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
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tarsem.deogan@htlive.com

Following the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Division No. 8 police station. (HT File)

The Division No. 8 police on Wednesday registered an FIR against Congress leader Inderjit Singh Indi on charges of allegedly assaulting labourers engaged in road construction word near Saggu Chowk. The development triggered a political row, with Congress leaders alleging political vendetta and that party workers were being selectively targeted.

The case comes nearly four months after Indi, a close aide of former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and husband of Ward number 61 Congress councillor Parminder Kaur, was arrested in another assault-related FIR registered on December 20, 2025, involving allegations of attacking a municipal employee and obstructing official duty. He was released by a local court the following day, which termed his arrest illegal and cited procedural lapses by police.

District Congress president Sanjay Talwar also alleged political harassment of party workers. Additional deputy commissioner of police (City 3) Kanwalpreet Singh rejected the allegations of vendetta,stating that the FIR was based on investigation findings and supported by video evidence.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tarsem Singh Deogan

Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 4 months after earlier arrest Congress leader Indi booked for allegedly assaulting labourers
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 4 months after earlier arrest Congress leader Indi booked for allegedly assaulting labourers
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