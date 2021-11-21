Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 4 years on, kin of firemen killed in plastic factory blaze await a memorial
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: 4 years on, kin of firemen killed in plastic factory blaze await a memorial

The family members organised a ‘Sukhmani Sahib Paath’ near the mishap site on Saturday. MLAs Surinder Dawar and Balwinder Bains also paid tributes to the firefighters killed in the 2017 plastic factory fire and building collapse in Ludhiana.
Family members of firefighters at building factory site at Janakpuri in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Updated on Nov 21, 2021 01:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Paying tributes to the nine firefighters killed in the 2017 plastic factory fire and building collapse, on their fourth death anniversary, kin slammed the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) for its failure to establish a memorial in their name.

The family members organised a ‘Sukhmani Sahib Paath’ near the mishap site on Saturday. MLAs Surinder Dawar and Balwinder Bains also paid tributes to the firefighters.

The MC authorities had announced plans to establish a fire memorial to pay tributes to the firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty. A proposal was also approved for establishing a memorial at the Mini Rose Garden in Kidwai Nagar, but the project failed to see the light of the day.

The family members raised the issue with civic body officials, including MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal.

Deceased sub fire officer (SFO) Raj Kumar’s wife Manjit Kaur said, “We have demanded that the memorial should be established at Suffiyan Chowk only. MC officials have suggested that a scrapped vehicle of the fire brigade can be used for the purpose.”

RELATED STORIES

Father of deceased fireman Manpreet Singh, Malkit Singh said the MC should immediately pass a resolution in this regard and take steps to establish the memorial at the earliest as four years have already passed since the incident.

Area councillor Gurdeep Neetu said a resolution regarding the same will be tabled in the next MC House meeting.

MC commissioner Sabharwal said he will direct the officials to expedite the process to get the project approved from the MC General House.

In all, 16 persons, including nine firefighters, were killed in fateful incident that took place on November 20, 2017.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP