Ludhiana: 4 years on, kin of firemen killed in plastic factory blaze await a memorial

Paying tributes to the nine firefighters killed in the 2017 plastic factory fire and building collapse, on their fourth death anniversary, kin slammed the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) for its failure to establish a memorial in their name.

The family members organised a ‘Sukhmani Sahib Paath’ near the mishap site on Saturday. MLAs Surinder Dawar and Balwinder Bains also paid tributes to the firefighters.

The MC authorities had announced plans to establish a fire memorial to pay tributes to the firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty. A proposal was also approved for establishing a memorial at the Mini Rose Garden in Kidwai Nagar, but the project failed to see the light of the day.

The family members raised the issue with civic body officials, including MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal.

Deceased sub fire officer (SFO) Raj Kumar’s wife Manjit Kaur said, “We have demanded that the memorial should be established at Suffiyan Chowk only. MC officials have suggested that a scrapped vehicle of the fire brigade can be used for the purpose.”

Father of deceased fireman Manpreet Singh, Malkit Singh said the MC should immediately pass a resolution in this regard and take steps to establish the memorial at the earliest as four years have already passed since the incident.

Area councillor Gurdeep Neetu said a resolution regarding the same will be tabled in the next MC House meeting.

MC commissioner Sabharwal said he will direct the officials to expedite the process to get the project approved from the MC General House.

In all, 16 persons, including nine firefighters, were killed in fateful incident that took place on November 20, 2017.