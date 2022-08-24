Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | 45-year-old held for torturing stray dog

Ludhiana | 45-year-old held for torturing stray dog

chandigarh news
Updated on Aug 24, 2022 11:04 PM IST

Ludhiana-based complainant said his friend Ankit Jain on Tuesday informed him about the accused who frequently tortured stray dogs in the area

“When we reached the market, the Ludhiana-based accused had captured a stray dog in a net and was injecting it, following which we nabbed the accused with the help of police and also recovered a dog medicine and a net from his possession,” the complainant said. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police on Tuesday arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly torturing a stray dog near Kohinoor Market, Sahnewal.

The accused, identified as Chakya Sharma of Shimlapuri, was arrested following a complaint by the president of Help for Animal Organisation, Money Singh of Field Ganj.

Singh, in his complaint, said his friend Ankit Jain on Tuesday informed him about the accused who frequently tortured stray dogs in the area.

“When we reached the market, the accused had captured a dog in a net and was injecting it, following which we nabbed the accused with the help of police and also recovered a dog medicine and a net from his possession,” the complainant said.

Sahnewal police booked the accused under Sections 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal of the value of ten rupees), 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc, of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11 (A) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP