Ludhiana: 46-year-old man arrested for wife's murder
Ludhiana: 46-year-old man arrested for wife’s murder

The man suspected his wife of infidelity and had badly thrashed her before gagging her to death with a pillow; he then stuffed her body in an iron trunk and fled.
The man accused of murdering his wife in custody of Payal Police in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 12:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A resident of Rauni village was on Wednesday arrested for murdering his wife. The accused has been identified as Jaswinder Singh alias Jasvir Singh, 46.

Police said that Jaswinder suspected his wife, Kulwinder Kaur, 47, of infidelity and had badly thrashed her before gagging her to death with a pillow. He then stuffed her body in an iron trunk and fled.

Police lodged the FIR based on the complaint of Ranjit Singh of Sangrur, the victim’ brother-in-law (sister’s husband). Ranjit said Kulwinder had not been responding to calls from her family members since Monday, following which they reached their house.

When the woman’s family reached the house, they found it was locked. They entered the house after scaling the wall and found the doors were open. They found a pile of clothes lying outside the trunk and when they opened it, they were shocked to find Jaswinder’s body stuffed inside.

While it was Kulwinder’s second marriage, for Jaswinder it was third. They had been married for more than a decade and had no children.

Sub-inspector Amrik Singh, station house officer at Payal police station said relations between the couple had been strained for the past six months. Kulwinder had recently left the house and gone to live with her sister in Sangrur. However, Kulwinder had convinced her to return.

