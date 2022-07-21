Ludhiana: 5 held while conspiring to rob sanitary store owner

a Five men, including an employee, were arrested while hatching a conspiracy to rob a sanitary store owner, during a joint operation by CIA staff 2 of Ludhiana police and counter intelligence.

The accused have been identified as Maninderpal Singh alias Bhindri, 32, of Garha village near Ladhowal; Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, 24, of Burjman Kaur village near Ladhowal; Jagdeep Singh Dhaliwal alias Janu, 22, of Desu Colony in Meharban area; Nitish, 22, of New Kuldeep Nagar on Rahon Road and Gurbinder Singh alias Rubi, 20, of Kutbewal Gujra village near Ladhowal. Five sharp-edged weapons have been recovered from their possession.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Varinderpal Singh Brar said the suspects were arrested near Dussehra ground in Upkar Nagar. “During interrogation, they revealed that Maninderpal is the sanitary store owner’s driver and knew that his employer carried back around ₹35 to ₹40 lakh in cash to his house from the store every Saturday and deposited it in the bank on Monday. Maninderpal shared the information with his other four accomplices and they were planning to rob his employer,” Brar added.

Among the other accused, Gurpreet is a valet at a hotel near Thareeke on Ferozepur Road while the other three are hosiery unit workers. A case under Sections 399 and 402 of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Division Number 8 police station.