Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 50-yr-old man, sister thrashed, bike robbed
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: 50-yr-old man, sister thrashed, bike robbed

Eight miscreants robbed a 50-year-old man of his bike after thrashing him and his sister at Barewal Road in Ludhiana on Saturday
The miscreants who robbed and thrashed them are yet to be identified. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on May 23, 2022 12:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The victim, Jarnail Singh, 50, of Sant Vihar, Chuharpur Road, told police that he and his sister Nisha Rani were going to pray at a shrine near Sutlej river on his bike. When they were near the Guava Orchard on Barewal Road, at least eight blocked their way and robbed his bike after thrashing them, he alleged.

ASI Raj Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 379-B and 149 of Indian Penal Code has been registered and the suspects are yet to be identified accused.

