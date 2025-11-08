Ludhiana: 600 motorists challaned for traffic violations

As many as 600 motorists were challaned for violating traffic norms, such as ignoring traffic signals, disregarding stop-line and driving on wrong side, on Friday, police officials said. The move was aimed at strengthening road safety and enforcing traffic discipline across the city, the police stated. The move was aimed at strengthening road safety and enforcing traffic discipline across the city, the police have said.

During the enforcement drive, multiple checkpoints were established at prominent intersections throughout the city. Offenders involved in jumping red lights, crossing stop lines and driving against the flow of traffic were penalised. Police officials emphasised that such reckless behavior endangers not only the offenders themselves but also other road users.

On Thursday, as many as 500 vehicle owners were issued challans for unauthorised and wrong parking in key traffic zones and crowded marketplaces. The action was a part of an enforcement drive across major roads, markets and public areas of the city to tackle the growing problem of traffic congestion caused by wrong and illegal parking,

In addition to penalising violators, cops have also launched a special fog safety campaign in collaboration with members of the press community, aimed at reducing accidents during the winter season. Under the supervision of ACP (Traffic) Jatin Bansal, reflector tapes were affixed to vehicles—especially heavy vehicles, auto-rickshaws and tractors—to improve their visibility in low-light and foggy conditions.

Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma highlighted the importance of public cooperation in these safety initiatives. “Road safety is a shared responsibility. Simple preventive measures like using reflector tapes can prevent accidents and save lives,” he said.

The police appealed to the people to follow traffic rules, respect signals and take precautionary measures during foggy weather. Authorities reiterated their commitment to ensuring safer roads and reducing traffic-related fatalities in the city.