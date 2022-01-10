Ludhiana | 623 govt teachers due for 2nd vaccine shot

Despite huge hullabaloo over Covid vaccination, over 600 school teachers of upper primary government schools in city are yet to administer the second dose and around 50 teachers still have their first dose pending.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To ensure full vaccination of the teachers, the local education department has prepared a list of teachers who are not fully vaccinated.

Special camps are being organised by the local administration at different places to ensure the vaccination of the government servants and especially those who have been deputed for election duties in the upcoming Punjab assembly elections scheduled on February 14.

As per the block-wise list submitted with the local administration, a total of 623 government teachers in middle, high and secondary schools in the district have not got their second dose administered, including a few teachers at GHS Jagera, GHS Jhammat, GHS Paddi, GSSS Sirthla, GHS Buani, GSSS Kaddon, GSSS Payal, GHS Salodi, GMS Kalal Majra, GHS Giaspura and others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

50 teachers without first jab

Meanwhile, 50 teachers in a total of 43 middle, high and senior secondary schools in the district have not got even a single jab.

In Dehlon-1 block, two teachers are yet to get the first dose of the vaccination. In Dehlon-2, three teachers, four teachers in Doraha block, one in Jagraon, five in Khanna-1, six teachers in Khanna-2, three in Ludhiana-1, six in Ludhiana-2, one teacher each in Machhiwara block-1 and block-2, two teachers in Pakhowal, one teacher in Mangat-1 block, four in Raikot block, two in Samrala, three in Sidhwan Bet-1 and six teachers in Sudhar block in the district are yet to get jabbed.

Get jabbed else no salary

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Strict instructions have been issued to these teachers to get vaccinated or else they won’t get their salaries.

Moreover, government school teachers who had not uploaded their vaccination certificate on the Punjab integrated human resource management system did not receive their December salary.

In its December 21 order, the finance department had said employees will not be able to draw their salary if their vaccination certification number – for single or dual jabs – was not registered. Government employees’ salaries will only be released once they upload their certification number.

District education officer Lakhvir Singh Samra said, “Almost all the teachers in Ludhiana are vaccinated and those left have been firmly directed to get jabbed as it is essential for them and their colleagues’ safety.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON