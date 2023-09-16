Ludhiana: 65-year-old realtor conned of jewellery, cash outside his house

A woman along with her two aides allegedly robbed an elderly realtor of ₹1.50 lakh and gold jewellery after ‘hypnotising’ him near his house in Baba Deep Singh Nagar, police said on Friday.

The Sadar police lodged an FIR against unidentified women and her two aides on the statement of the victim, Harcharan Singh, 65, of Baba Deep Singh Nagar.

The complainant stated that he was present near his home when a turbaned man approached him on the pretext of enquiring about the way to Gurdwara Manji Sahib, Alamgir.

“When I was telling him the way to the shrine, a man and a woman turned up there on a bike. The accused hypnotised me and robbed me of ₹1.50 lakh, a gold bracelet and three rings before fleeing,” the victim said.

“After the accused left the spot, I informed the police and filed a complaint,” he added.

ASI Gurcharan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC has been lodged against the unidentified woman and her aides. The police are scanning the CCTVs to identify the accused.

