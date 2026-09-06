Ludhiana: 65-year-old woman strangled to death over property dispute, grandson held

The Jagraon Sadar police have arrested a 25-year-old man on charges of strangling to death his 65-year-old grandmother over a property dispute at Amargarh Kaler village near Jagraon on Thursday.

The accused had been pressuring his grandmother to transfer the ownership of the house to him, but she kept refusing him. (HT File)

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The incident act was captured on a CCTV camera installed at a neighbouring house, police said.

According to police, the footage shows accused Gurkirat Singh sitting over his grandmother, Manjit Kaur, while she was lying on a cot and strangling her. The footage came to light after relatives, who knew that Gurkirat frequently quarrelled with Manjit over the ownership of her house, checked the camera recordings, the police added.

Manjit was found dead at her home on September 3. She was alone at the house when Gurkirat killed her, police said.

Sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh, station house officer (SHO0 of Jagraon Sadar police station, said, “The accused had been pressuring his grandmother to transfer the ownership of the house to him, but she kept refusing him. Gurkirat had gone to Zira in Ferozepur with his wife and two children to visit his in-laws. He returned to his house on September 3, strangled Manjit and then went back to Zira.”

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{{^usCountry}} “The family initially believed that Manjit had died of natural causes and cremated her on September 4, but later the CCTV footage came to light following which they informed police and Gurkirat was detained for questioning,” the SHO said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The family initially believed that Manjit had died of natural causes and cremated her on September 4, but later the CCTV footage came to light following which they informed police and Gurkirat was detained for questioning,” the SHO said. {{/usCountry}}

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“During interrogation, Gurkirat confessed to committing the crime and was arrested on Saturday,” the SHO added.

According to the family of the victim, Manjit had raised Gurkirat from the age of about three-and-a-half after he lost both his parents. Police said she had also arranged his marriage.

“A murder case has been registered against Gurkirat on the complaint of his aunt, Kulwinder Kaur. Further investigation into the murder and the property dispute is under way,” the SHO said.