Ludhiana: 7,000 litres of illicit liquor destroyed in remote island on Sutlej river

In a major crackdown against illicit liquor mafia ahead of assembly elections, Ludhiana police commissionerate and the excise department conducted joint raids in a remote island on Sutlej river and destroyed 7,000 litres of Lahan on Wednesday.

Police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said drones had been deployed in the area for surveillance. During searches at Bholewal Jadid village, Rajapur (Ladhuwal), the teams found 7,000 litres of Lahan and destroyed it. The teams also confiscated equipment used for Lahan storage.

Bhullar said more such operations will be carried out in the area in the coming days and strict action will be taken against those indulging in this malpractice.

Besides police officials, excise officer Deewan Chand, inspectors Harjinder Singh and Mandip Singh were also part of the said operation in which around six-kilometre area along the river bank was searched thoroughly.

The police commissioner reiterated that he is committed to free, fair and transparent elections.

“No stone will be left unturned to maintain law and order in the city and three contingents of paramilitary forces have already been deployed here, and other security measures have also been taken,” said Bhullar.

