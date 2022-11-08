Ludhiana: 70-yr-old woman crushed to death by tipper truck

In a tragic accident, a 70-year-old woman died after a tipper truck crushed her to death near Partap Chowk on Monday afternoon .

The victim has been identified as Hema Dhir of Janakpuri. When the accident took place, she was riding pillion on a scooter with her husband Raj Dhir, 75, who suffered minor injuries.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, station house officer at Division Number 6 police station, said Raj told them that the accident took placed after he lost control over the scooter on the main road. After the couple fell, the truck crushed Hema.

After the incident, the driver of the truck managed to escape, leaving the vehicle behind. After the mishap, the vicitim’s kin Hema’s body from the spot to cremate her.

Raj told police that he did not want to lodge an FIR as it was an accident for which the truck drives was not responsible. Police have seized the truck.