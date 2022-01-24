Ludhiana: 8 Covid deaths in 24 hours, highest daily toll since June

With eight persons succumbing to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, Ludhiana recorded its highest single-day fatality count since June on Sunday. With this, the number of deaths in the last 10 days has climbed to 51.

In some respite, the daily count of infections as well as active cases is showing a downward trend. On Sunday, Ludhiana recorded 836 fresh infections, against 939 on Saturday. The active case count dropped from 7,676 on Saturday to 7,368 on Sunday.

Among the latest fatalities are a 75-year-old man of Model Gram, a 70-year-old woman of Kot Mangal Singh, a 70-year-old man of Dhandra Road, a 68-year-old man of Burj Hari Singh village of Raikot, a 57-year-old man of Bindra Colony, a 52-year-old man of Giaspura, a 45-year-old man of Dhandari Kalan and a 17-year-old boy residing near Chand Cinema.

Sounding a word of caution, civil surgeon Dr SP Singh asked senior citizens and those not vaccinated or partially vaccinated to get inoculated.

“It has been observed that even the Omicron variant of the virus is proving to be adverse for senior citizens, especially those suffering from comorbidities. So we urge residents to adhere to Covid protocols of wearing masks, sanitising their hands and maintaining social distance, and urge senior citizens to get their booster dose at the earliest,” said Dr Singh.

Till date, Ludhiana has recorded 2,178 Covid deaths.

Health officials said that of the 7,368 active cases in the district, 7,136 are in home isolation while 214 are admitted at private hospitals and 18 at government hospitals. As many as 25 persons are on ventilator support, of which 10 patients belong to Ludhiana while 15 belong to other districts or states.

Mega vaccination drive: 57,124 vaccinated at 258 sites

As many as 57,124 residents were inoculated during the mega Covid vaccination drive in Ludhiana on Sunday.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said 258 session sites had been set up in the district on the day.

He further added that health teams had been preparing for this mega campaign for the last few days.