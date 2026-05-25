Ludhiana: 8 robbed at knifepoint in auto, 1 forced to transfer 58k online

Eight passengers travelling in a shared auto-rickshaw were allegedly looted at knifepoint by the driver and his accomplices near Basti Jodhewal in Ludhiana on Saturday morning, with one passenger allegedly forced to transfer ₹58,300 through online transactions after his mobile phone was snatched.

After looting the passengers, the accused allegedly abandoned them on the roadside and fled in the auto-rickshaw. (HT File)

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According to police, the incident took place around 4.45 am after passengers boarded the auto-rickshaw near the railway station. The complainant, Dilip Kumar Maurya, told police that he had arrived in Ludhiana to visit his sister and boarded the shared auto along with seven other passengers.

Maurya alleged that the auto driver stopped the vehicle near Basti Jodhewal, where two armed accomplices joined him. The trio, allegedly armed with sharp-edged weapons, threatened the passengers and looted cash from them.

Police said seven passengers were robbed of nearly ₹4,000 collectively, while Maurya alleged that the accused snatched his mobile phone and forced him to make four online transactions totalling ₹58,300 into a bank account.

After looting the passengers, the accused allegedly abandoned them on the roadside and fled in the auto-rickshaw.

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{{^usCountry}} During investigation, police traced the bank account into which the money was transferred and identified the beneficiary as Gagan Dhir. An FIR has been registered against Gagan Dhir and his two unidentified associates under relevant Sections Sections 304 (snatching) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During investigation, police traced the bank account into which the money was transferred and identified the beneficiary as Gagan Dhir. An FIR has been registered against Gagan Dhir and his two unidentified associates under relevant Sections Sections 304 (snatching) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

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ASI Harpal Singh, investigating officer from Daresi police station, said police first verified the online transactions as there was no registration number of the auto, CCTV footage or eyewitnesses initially available. “Efforts are underway to arrest the accused and identify the remaining accomplices,” he added.